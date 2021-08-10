Was Granger’s life in danger as Hoyte’s was?

Kaieteur News – I have a tape in which a highly placed APNU+AFC person told me that Granger in addressing a close-door gathering admitted that he had no knowledge that others in the leadership of his party were involved in scuttling the recount. That tape has just that little bit of information. But I have published five other dimensions of the election fiasco.

One is that Granger agreed to the recount based on a request by the Barbadian Prime Minister, Ms. Mia Mottley. Secondly, Granger did not seek the permission of the leadership of the PNC in acceding to Mottley’s request. Thirdly, it was Volda Lawrence who led a bitter confrontation with Granger over the recount concession and her vocabulary was hostile.

Fourthly, there were a woman and a man in the AFC who people thought were decent humans who took an ugly stance on the APNU+AFC staying in power. These two indecent middle class elites are nothing but low-life creatures. These two persons’ role has not been written about so far. Libel prevents the exposure.

Fifthly, to stall the declaration by GECOM at the end of July, the plot was to have the three PNC commissioners resign. Without a quorum, GECOM could not have met to make an official announcement of the recount results. Granger then would have taken an extended time before he identified three replacements.

It should be no surprise to those who read and heard what Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo revealed over the weekend that President Granger had the phones of Lawrence, Raphael Trotman and Joe Harmon tapped during the ending part of the recount. Mr. Jagdeo did not elaborate but he did state that Granger may not have trusted the leadership of APNU. By APNU of course, he meant the PNC.

What needs to be analysed is whether Granger’s life was in danger in a situation that was identical in the PNC when as Opposition Leader, Desmond Hoyte chose to open dialogue with President Jagdeo. There were elements in the PNC that rejected the dialogue and urged the PNC to take protest of “moe fyaah/slo fyaah” to extreme levels to topple Jagdeo.

It was Tony Vieira who first made public that Hoyte’s life was in danger. I don’t think Aubrey Norton and Vincent Alexander could watch me in the eyes and deny that there was a certain man in the PNC leadership who was prepared to physically harm Hoyte. That person argued his case to other PNC leaders that the PPP government was about to fall and Hoyte was the hindrance because in having a dialogue with Jagdeo, the PNC was missing the chance for shared governance.

It would be exciting to read the memoir of Vincent Alexander, if it is ever written. He was part of the PNC’s leadership when that demonic personality displayed a potential for using violence on Hoyte. Alexander was again part of the milieu when as a GECOM commissioner he knew that there was internecine factionalism within both the PNC and the AFC over the recount.

He should know that the plan was for him and the two other PNC commissioners to resign to thwart the final declaration of the CARICOM observed recount. I can anticipate what the reply to this column will be from Vincent. He will tell us that he knows absolutely nothing about the person in the PNC leadership that wanted to harm, Hoyte. He will describe my imagination as wild in saying there was a plan for him and his two GECOM colleagues to resign to stall the election results that showed the PPP won

Let me re-emphasise two facts that that should be part of history. One is that there was a person in the PNC leadership that showed extreme rage at Hoyte pursuing dialogue with President Jagdeo in 2001. The anger was so deep that the feeling of other PNC leaders was that this gentleman thought that Hoyte should be out of the way. That person was also involved in rigging the 2020 election. He was not a PNC leader in 2020.

Interestingly, after 2001, when the dialogue faded, certain politicians instigated the Mash 2002 jail break that led to anti-government terrorism in Buxton that lasted until 2005. That PNC leader that wanted to harm Hoyte was connected to the Buxton mayhem. I will not believe that as president at the time, Mr. Jagdeo did not have intelligence data on his role. The second fact is that whether Alexander admits it or rejects it, the APNU+AFC had a back-up plan to ruin the recount results. It involved the sudden resignation of Alexander and the other two PNC commissioners.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)