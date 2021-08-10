Ministry records 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 66-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are the country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities taking the nation’s death toll to 561.

The Ministry of Health in a statement revealed that the patients died while receiving medical care at a facility. In its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 12 new infections taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 22,932. The new infections were recorded as six cases in Region Three, four in Region Four and two in Region Six.

In addition, the dashboard states that there are 19 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 86 are in institutional isolation, 691 are isolated at home and six persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 21,637 persons have recovered from the disease.

