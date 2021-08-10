Maxido founder Master Massiah nominated for induction to Internacional Hall-Of-Fame

Kaieteur News – This will be his 5th HOF (Hall-of-Fame) award, following 3-times “Legends Of Martial Arts” HOF (2015, 2016, 2017), and the WKU (World Karate Union) HOF 2018.

The Guyanese, who has been a Martial Arts practitioner for 49 years, is often sought after by Martial Arts schools in the USA, to share the no-nonsense techniques of the MAXIDO system, which does not teach it’s students to “fight” by way of punches & kicks, but to effectively disable an aggressor/attacker by way of dislocation & breakage of the arms (wrist, elbow, shoulder, etc) in under four seconds. This confirms the meaning of its motto – Pain Application For Bullies.

The defence master was recently (July 16th) appointed a member, instructor, & representative of ISTRID/ITMI (Italian Military Tradition – System Security & Safety Operations / Institute of Traditional Martial Arts -Italy).

The MAXIDO system has taught over 300 students (between USA & Guyana) since its launch in Brooklyn, USA, in 2017. Students, all adults, are made up of mostly business owners, professionals, career-oriented, females, elderly, law-enforcement, security personnel, etc. Ages range from 20, with the eldest student being a female 75 years of age, and the eldest male, 74.

Master Max, or “Soke” (as he is referred to by most students – meaning “Head of family / Teacher of Teachers”) was appointed the ICMAF/IWSF (Guyana) President (International Chinese Martial Arts Federation/International Wushu Sanshou Federation), and the WISDA (Guyana) President (World International Self-Defense Association), in 2020.

The very reserved & humble Martial Artist also was honored with 3 Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall-Of-Honor awards (2018, 2019, 2020), 2 Kung Fu & Karate Masters Of Martial Arts awards (2016, 2017), and is the holder of a rare Pan-Caribbean medal, presented by 14X International & World Karate Champion, 10th Dan Professor Christopher Francis. The MAXIDO Chief is also a member of: *International Board of Black Belts/World Black Belt Council, *Caribbean Martial Arts Alliance.

The 60-year-old posited that he was honoured to be a 5X Hall-Of -Famer, who always proudly displays the Golden Arrowhead at events & seminars he has conducted in the USA, with the aim of promoting & marketing Guyana, to the many World-renowned Martial Artists he has met, trained, & shared training seminars with. Some may recall he had brought the famous Chinese Movie star & Martial Artist, the legendary Hwang Jang Lee (aka “Silver Fox”) to the Sports Hall in Guyana in 2016, – a event dubbed “Silver Fox & The Grandmasters”.

Soke Max noted that, “My aim and goal is to teach & share MAXIDO Self-Defense to a level where bullies & thugs would become hesitant to attack or assault anyone, with the fear of their intended victim being a MAXIDO practitioner, who will send them to the hospital in a haste.”

The Dojo (training school) which was located in Waterloo St, Georgetown, is now located at a new & larger location in Enterprise, East Coast, due to the increase in the amount of students being too many for the old venue. “Due to the Covid situation, the general training is on hold, so we are only currently conducting “Personalised” training, which is an advanced form, and runs for four weeks, with no more than six students in a class,” he added.

In closing, Master Max said, “If business owners would allow themselves & staff to learn the techniques of MAXIDO, not to play the hero, but 90% of the situations happen because the victims have no clue what to do. If one knows what to do, it can make a huge difference in the outcome of a situation”.

For those interested in being taught effective self-defense by one of the World’s best; Master Max Massiah can be contacted on (592) 609 8132 or email – [email protected]