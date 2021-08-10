Linden man remanded for 2019 Lover’s Lane execution

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Martin Fraser was yesterday remanded to prison for the September 2019 execution at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

Fraser appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on September 28, 2019 at Lover’s Lane, he murdered Ian Williams called ‘Ojay.’

Fraser was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on August 30, 2021. The matter was transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Fraser is not the first to be charged for the 2019 execution, in May 2020, Lennox Leon Estwick, 23, called “Swipey,” of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, was charged and remanded to prison for the murder of Williams – he is also on remand for another murder charge.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a “gang war” in the mining community.

Williams of Lot 4 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, was gunned down while his girlfriend, 20-year-old, Melita Antigua, was shot twice. Williams had travelled in a black Nissan Duke PYY 732, to pick up his young girlfriend to drop her off at a birthday party around 20:00hrs.

After the woman entered the car, the gunmen in another vehicle opened fire. The couple then drove to Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward, with the gunmen in pursuit.

Reports indicate that the shooting began between First and Third Streets, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and ended at Lover’s Lane.

It was then the couple exited the car in a bid to escape. They were however run down by the gunmen who riddled Williams and shot his girlfriend in the leg and back. The badly wounded couple was rushed to hospital where Williams succumbed. The gunmen escaped on foot after ditching their vehicle.

Kaieteur News had reported that Williams was the cousin of ex-cop Teon Allen also called “Spoil Child,” who is allegedly the leader of a gang in Linden. There were allegations of a war between the ‘Linden gang’ and a ‘Cayenne gang’ at the time of the attack.