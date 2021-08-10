Hero Caribbean Premier League Associates with Rario for exclusive Digital Collectibles

Kaieteur News – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia: Cricket fans will have the chance to buy, collect and trade exclusive Caribbean Premier league (CPL) digital collectibles on cricket NFT platform Rario.

Rario, the world’s first cricket-based digital collectibles platform, yesterday announced an exclusive partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the most popular Twenty20 competitions in the world.

In this first-of-its-kind association, Rario is licensed to mint unique digital collectibles of memorable moments, not just from the upcoming tournaments, but also from the last eight editions. By immortalising the league’s iconic instances, these collectibles give fans a chance to claim singular ownership over their favourite moments in a tangible, verifiable way.

This association will also provide the platform for the global launch of the Singapore-based tech company Rario, with their first pack drop of collectibles scheduled for 29th August 2021, right at the beginning of CPL 2021.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, Rario said, “We are delighted to work with the Caribbean Premier League to usher in this new era of cricket fandom and consumption. This partnership further cements the huge potential and increasing demand for digital collectibles in this sport. We are confident that together, we can revolutionise the fans’ experience and give them an opportunity to engage with the game like never before. We are also looking forward to finally introducing our platform on the world stage and making digital collectibles accessible to cricket fans from around the globe.”

Pete Russell, Hero CPL CEO, further added, “Hero CPL has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we are delighted to lead cricket’s journey into the NFT space via this pathbreaking partnership with Rario. With it, our fans will be able to express their passion for the CPL by, amongst other things, literally owning a piece of the action. We look forward to a very successful collaboration.”

Digital collectibles are gaining popularity among sports fans globally, with NBA, NFL, FIFA and Formula 1 taking first steps in this direction. This technology has found an ideal audience among passionate sports fans that are eager to own a bit of sports history, be it in the form of an image, an audio or video.

Based on blockchain technology, digital collectibles ensure that each token is unique and cannot be duplicated or spent. Rario is the first platform to introduce this in cricket and provide a platform for fans to engage and invest in tangible cricketing moments.