Guyana gets US$79.6M for seventh oil lift

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana disclosed yesterday that it received US$79.6M for the nation’s seventh oil lift which was purchased by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC). In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Natural Resources reminded that on July 3, 2021, 1,047,820 barrels of oil were lifted from Liza Destiny with a value of US$79,617,561.87. This resulted in a grand total to date of 7,056,262 barrels which earned Guyana US$388,777,840.1. That money is being held in the Natural Resource Fund Account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. According to the manager of that account, the closing balance of the NRF account is US$436,095,328.26.

As the Government of Guyana manages the nation’s patrimony to the benefit of all Guyanese, the Ministry said the administration will remain committed to providing updates on oil lifts and sales as may be necessary to ensure all stakeholders and members of the public are informed.

The table below shows the number of lifts made by the government to date and how much was received for each.