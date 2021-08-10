GTT to increase salary for all employees

Kaieteur News – Following the agreement to increase salary for GTT’s union members, and to ensure fairness for non-union members, GTT on Monday announced that it will increase the basic salary for all employees for the year ending September 2021. This is according to a release issued by the phone company yesterday.

GTT’s Human Resource Director, Tiana Gurcharran, explained that a review of all employees’ basic salary levels except for management would be done in September, and any salary increases resulting will be paid on October 1, 2021. “We want to positively impact the lives of our trusted employees, which is our promise to all GTT employees, and we also want to ensure that our pay levels are commensurate with market rates in Guyana,” the Director said.

She noted that a review of GTT’s senior management grade remuneration would also be done, closer to the end of the year.

Employees at GTT have expressed contentment with the announcement and said they look forward to the increased remuneration come September.

On Friday 23rd July, 2021, the telephone company signed an agreement with the Guyana Postal and Communications Workers Union (GPTWU) that will lead to pay increases for GTT’s union members.

The agreement led to a four percent increase to basic salary for the year ending September 30, 2021 and a six percent increase for the year starting October 1, 2021. Additionally, a comprehensive review of overall remuneration for union members will commence and conclude by January 31, 2022.