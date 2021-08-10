Coldingen resident wins Digicel’s ‘Summa Rush’ SUV

Kaieteur News – On Saturday last, a Coldingen, East Coast Demerara resident was named the first winner in the Digicel 2021 Summa Rush promotion. By being named the winner, Mahendra Somar is now the proud owner of a brand new Toyota Rush SUV.

At the drawing, which was held at Movie Towne on Saturday last, five persons – Ramesh Nekram, Bibi Shaffinaz Rahim, Samuel Jilkes, Charline Burnette and Mahendar Somar who were able to spell the word R-U-S-H by topping up – were in the winners’ circle. Apart from automatically winning $100,000 each, they won additional cash prizes.

The second draw is slated for August 21 and the qualifying period of this draw ends on August 19th, Digicel has announced.

Moreover, customers who would have collected letters since the beginning of the promotion will have those letters rolled over for the second draw. However, previous winners will have their letters reset.

To qualify customers must top up with $1000 or more (Scratch Cards or electronically) to collect the letters to spell the word R-U-S-H to enter into a draw. Once the top-up is successful, the customer will receive a text message with their electronic letter. Customers can keep track of their letters collected by texting ‘SUMMA’ to shortcode 1441.

Customers spelling the word R-U-S-H within the qualifying periods will participate in the draw for a chance to win one of the two remaining Toyota Rush SUVs. All persons spelling the word

R-U-S-H will receive $100,000 once letters are verified and deemed legitimate.

The qualifying periods for the promotion are July 16th– August 5th (Draw August 7th), August 6th – August 19th (Draw August 21st) and August 20th– September 2nd (Draw September 4th)