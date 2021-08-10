Brother jailed for chopping sister

Kaieteur News – Kevearl Sandiford aka “Wannie”, a 24-year-old of Wismar, Linden, yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was sentenced to 20-months behind bars for wounding his sister.

He entered a guilty plea when the charge was laid against him.

According to a police report, the siblings reside in different houses but in the same yard. It was revealed that on Friday last at around 07:40hrs, Dante Fraser, who is employed as a security guard, went home from work and there learnt that her father was assaulted by Sandiford.

Fraser then advised that the matter be reported to the police station which angered the defendant. It was reportedly then that he armed himself with a cutlass and chased Fraser, who ran and fell to the ground. The defendant then proceeded to stand over Fraser and swung his weapon several times causing her to receive five chop wounds to each finger on her right hand and another to her lower back.

Fraser then ran out to the road where she was assisted by public-spirited persons who took her to the Wismar Police Station where she made a report. She was subsequently escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was treated and sent away.