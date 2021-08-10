A Bird fly away

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De West Indies cricket team had a fast bowler named Joel Garner. He bin tall like a lantern post. Dem used to call he “Big Bird”.

Dem also had a politician who was also a Big Bird. He used to be a long jumper and he tun Prime Minister of Antigua. He bin named Lester Bird.

Yesterday, dat Bird flew away to de Promised Land where all ah we gan end up one day. And nuff people feel sad, including Prezzie Ali who send out condolence message. But like he nah check it before he send it out because it gat plenty mistakes.

Prezzie Ali seh how de Lester Bird wuk with all of Guyana’s Presidents from Burnham to Jagdeo. But dem boys wan Prezzie fuh know dat dem had two Birds who bin Prime Ministers of Antigua – father and son. De father bin named Vere Bird and he son, de one wah pass away yesterday, bin named Lester Bird.

Was Vere Bird who bin Prime Minister during Burnham time. And Lester Bird was Prime Minister during Jagdeo time. Is nat de same Bird wah serve with Burnham bin serve along with Jagdeo; one was father and one was son.

Is also de father, not de son, wah bin open de doors to Guyanese economic migrants running from Burnham and Hoyte. Was not Lester was Vere.

Dem boys gat some things fuh talk about dem Birds. But dem boys holding dem peace because ole people seh nah talk ill of de dead!

Talk half and remember dem had a third Bird too!