W.J. Enterprise spot Caribbean Champion, Clarke

Kaieteur News – Reigning Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Champion; Kerwin Clarke, has received more support as he aims to defend his title at the regional Championships that is slated for San Salvador, El Salvador, this week.

This time, W.J. Enterprise; the sole distributor of Croxley Paper in Guyana, has come onboard with a timely contribution since the competitions get underway from August 12th 16th.

The handover of the sponsorship cheque was done on Friday last at the stationery supplying companys 126 Regent Road Bourda location.

Clarke, who won the under-176lbs division in 2019 noted in a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport that he is pleased with his preparations so far for the regional showpiece and expressed gratitude for the major support he is receiving since Bodybuilding is quite an expensive sport, with air travel and accommodation amounting to in excess US$1,500.

The five-time Mr. Guyana, who will be part of an eight-member team representing the Guyana Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GBBFF), also highlighted the contributions of the other supporters and gave sincere thanks to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Neurospine Services Inc., Fitness Express and Fitness 53.

The other athletes making up team Guyana to the CAC bodybuilding championships are Rawle Green, Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Emmerson Campbell, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert.

Clarke had mentioned his great optimism for the teams performance in El Salvador, stating that, “On paper we have a very good team. It is with high confidence I say that each and every one of us will deliver at this championship.” Head coach of the team, Videsh Sookram, had also noted that this is the best team he has ever prepared for a bodybuilding championship.