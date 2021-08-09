Latest update August 9th, 2021 3:20 AM

Three Region Four residents succumb to COVID-19

Aug 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 559.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an 83-year-old woman, two men – a 68-year-old and a 60-year-old; all of whom are from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). It was reported that these persons died over a two-day period (August 6 to August 7), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, via their dashboard, the MoH yesterday reported that within the last 24 hours, they have recorded 50 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,982.
Presently, there are 86 persons in institutional isolation, 17 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 728 persons in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,595 have recovered from the virus.

