The Attorney General is popular but he disappoints on oil, local content, and other areas

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to a Dr. Vishnu Bisram poll revealing Attorney General Anil Nandlall as the most popular Minister in the government (KN Aug 7). That is not surprising; in my book, the numbers are higher than three quarters of the population. I admire Nandlall’s intellect and the reservoir of knowledge, which he possesses. The Attorney General is charismatic, brilliant, and very articulate. But he disappoints on the oil contract renegotiation and passage of laws on local content; neither one has been attempted a year after being in office. And the AG has let down those who were with him through thick and thin, and he has broken his promises to combat official corruption and to stand with the dispossessed. He closes his eyes to so many wrong doings, and he has abandoned those who fought alongside him when he was in the political dungeon. He forgot the incident of those who betrayed and who conspired against him, and he was almost denied the AG position on August 2.

The PPP is in office largely because of two individuals – Bharrat Jagdeo and Nandlall, in addition to the diplomats and those who watched the ballot boxes and worked quietly behind the scenes. It is not exclusively because of the political leaders that the PPP was in office. Credit also goes to those who gathered information and worked behind the scenes, those who infiltrated the PNC and obtained valuable information, those who worked with the diplomatic community to put pressure on APNU to concede. Their names and what they did would not be known. Jagdeo fought the political battle. But it was Nandlall who fought the legal battle and charmed viewers with his legal acumen and public relations. Without Nandlall’s legal skills and insistence and determination to file court cases, David Granger would have been sworn in and the PPP out of office forever.

Jagdeo is indisputably the political boss. But Nandlall has equally strong political credentials if not higher. It should not be forgotten that the PPP leadership was not held with respect by the international community having been removed from office in 2015. Nandlall gained political currency when all others fell when they supported the attack on the US. And he made a name for himself during those five months combating the rigging almost daily on TV or social media, demonstrating his brilliance in front of the world. He can’t be pushed aside as when Jagdeo attempted to bypass him on August 2 by offering him an obscure Ministry rather than the AG position. The AG position was promised to another lawyer who is a MP. And another lawyer, a political opportunist who jumps from party to party also lobbied for the job; he and his family were historically PNC but switched to AFC in 2011, APNU in 2015, and PPP in 2020 after a member of the family was terminated from a prominent legal position by the PNC.

Nandlall is known and respected internationally. The country, the diaspora, and the international community love him. Nandlall is his own man. He does not need anyone to make his name. People naturally are attracted to him because of his grass roots upbringing and grounding. He worked his way out of poverty, selling in the market and attending mandir. Because of his enormous political appeal and support and the people’s love for him, he can’t be easily tossed aside by any political leader. He is powerful enough to make demands on the ruling party and correct injustices. He does not realise his power. The PPP cannot survive without him inside. He is widely respected across the political divide. And had he been the candidate, the country would have been a better place.

Unfortunately, Nandlall has abandoned several of those who have been excluded from positions but fought for him during the contest for the party’s Presidential nomination. Several of those who sided with Nandlall were victimised; they are in the dungeon.Nandlall could have made demands and insisted that these figures be appointed to ministries or other prominent positions. Real friends and loyalists stick to one another through eternity. Nandlall is reminded that an attempt can be made again to marginalise him like what happened on August 2 before he was sworn in as AG. Who will stand up for him if he is not willing to stand up with friends through thick and thin?

And Nandlall disappoints in not speaking out against victimisation of party folks or going after colleagues involved in nepotism and other wrong doings. He is not championing the poor with the same zeal as when he was in the opposition.

He is not going after Exxon and the oil companies with the same zest that he investigates corruption committed by former government persons now in the opposition.

The AG is asked what is the real purpose in life if not to enhance humanity and correct injustices.

What is the purpose of education and talent when such a person can’t stand up for ordinary folks or friends in need or against the oil company exploiting the country’s natural resources?

When will we have local content laws and their enforcement?

When will we have an audit of Exxon’s expenses? And when will Exxon provide monthly information of oil production, sales, and revenues that has not been made available since January 2020?

Yours truly,

Sharmila Ally