Patient sets fire to mattress at National Psychiatric Hospital

– patients escape; several recaptured; five still at large
Kaieteur News – A section of the National Psychiatric Hospital situated at Fort Canje, Berbice was once again set on fire by a patient. Regional Chairman David Armogan disclosed that a patient used matches to set a mattress on fire and as a result, scorched a section of the ward four of the institution on Saturday night around 21:15hrs.
Kaieteur News was also reliably informed that the patients of that ward were unsupervised at the time the fire begun. In fact, the nurse who had ended her shift left before the other nurse took over. Armogan, in an invited comment disclosed that further efforts will now be made to have security personnel placed inside the institution to bolster security.
Meanwhile, police in a statement said that supervisor Waveney Felix was in her office when she observed smoke emanating from Chalet Four. Felix said that she observed patients’ running out of Chalet Four and as a result, she immediately informed the New Amsterdam Fire Service.
Due to the quick response of the Joint Services, nine patients were recaptured while five remain at large. Investigations are in progress.
