Man died of heart complications at Vendetta Backdam

Latest update August 9th, 2021 3:20 AM
Aug 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Michael Evans, 53 years old of Lot 296 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was found dead on Thursday at Vendetta Backdam, West Bank Berbice (WBB).
According to police reports, the deceased left his home at approximately 05:00hrs on the August 5, 2021 for work at Vendetta Backdam. While there, his son left him discharging fuel from one boat to another, which were about 11 feet apart from each other.
On his return, he discovered his father lying motionless with his body facing upwards. The bottom part of his body was in the trench while the upper part of the body was lying onshore. He took him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Initially, foul play was suspected. However, further information received states that Michael Evans was crying out for pain in his heart about two weeks ago. On August 6, 2021 at about 12:33hrs, a post mortem examination (PME) was done on his body by Dr. Bridgemohan at Anthony’s Funeral Parlour.
The doctor gave the cause of death as myocardial infarction, coronary conclusion, and atheroma. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.
Aug 09, 2021Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers Dwayne Scott, who was elected president of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), last year November, spoke about Guyanas swimmers performance in the...
Aug 09, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – Once I have a keyboard, Forbes Burnham’s evil hegemony over the hapless and helpless Guyanese people... more
Co-Creator of the Awards, Lyndell Danzie. Co-Creatorof the Awards,Michelle A. Nicholas. Kaieteur News – The 25 Influential... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Almost 80 years ago, Jamaica’s Norman Manley asked a question that has been... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]