Man died of heart complications at Vendetta Backdam

Aug 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Michael Evans, 53 years old of Lot 296 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was found dead on Thursday at Vendetta Backdam, West Bank Berbice (WBB).
According to police reports, the deceased left his home at approximately 05:00hrs on the August 5, 2021 for work at Vendetta Backdam. While there, his son left him discharging fuel from one boat to another, which were about 11 feet apart from each other.
On his return, he discovered his father lying motionless with his body facing upwards. The bottom part of his body was in the trench while the upper part of the body was lying onshore. He took him to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Initially, foul play was suspected. However, further information received states that Michael Evans was crying out for pain in his heart about two weeks ago. On August 6, 2021 at about 12:33hrs, a post mortem examination (PME) was done on his body by Dr. Bridgemohan at Anthony’s Funeral Parlour.
The doctor gave the cause of death as myocardial infarction, coronary conclusion, and atheroma. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.

