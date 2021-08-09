It makes no sense to operate a business and not take adequate actions to protect your investment

Dear Editor,

A few years ago, I’d written some letters citing my concerns about the installation of security cameras and their purposes. To date, my personal opinion is that even though many are offering their services for the installation of cameras, they don’t seem to understand the concept or the purpose of security cameras and how to properly install them to get proper footage.

Most are installing the cameras at a convenient position, where it would look good in appearance and failing its true purpose. In most footage that is provided on social media, some 90% of the subjects are impossible to identify their faces due to the position the cameras are in. As I said before if you cannot identify someone by their physical structure, then lawmen would have a hard time capturing criminals. Even reputable companies are installing cameras and their only purpose is to inform people that cameras are around.

While crimes committed are being captured on surveillance cameras, some are fortunate to get footage worthy of using to help capture criminals, whilst some are not, for various reasons. The recent robbery in Kitty was captured on cameras, whilst the criminals wore masks, if the cameras were placed in a more strategic position, better results could have been yielded. In addition, it’s compulsory to wear a mask around the place and provide a vaccination card to enter certain places, business owners should position a camera at a convenient place and make it compulsory that everyone should remove the mask and look at the cameras once before entering. It makes no sense for you to operate a business and not taking adequate actions to protect your investments.

Yours truly,

Sahadeo Bates