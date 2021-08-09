GEA to use part of US$21M IDB loan for women’s training programme

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in cooperation with the International Development Bank (IDB) is planning to provide training and development of market-based advisory for women, in building local solutions for the utilisation of solar energy. This training programme will be using part of the Energy Matrix Diversification and strengthening of the Department of Energy (EMISDE) U.S $21,160,000 funding programme proceeds.

This comes after an advertisement was placed in this newspaper on Friday by the GEA, which saw the agency looking to hire a consulting firm to provide training services for the programme. According to the IDB, the EMISDE programme, which was approved in August 2018, was implemented to support Guyana’s evolving energy sector by investing in sustainable/cleaner energy solutions, to diversify the energy matrix in the Hinterland while contributing to climate change mitigation.

The EMISDE programme, which is lead by energy specialist, Jaime Sologuren of the IDB, will also see the laying of a transformer and a distribution line, which is installed to provide electricity to the Community Centre in Dagg Point in Bartica, where currently there is no electricity.

Following this installation, services of internet, for the people and especially the women of Bartica, drinking water purification system, tourism and hospitality, training in food and nutrition, waste plastic recycling and sewing and clothing fabrication will be included.

The programme outline stated that women living in central Bartica as well as women living in Dagg Point, all requested access to internet services and that they fully understand that with electricity, opportunities for development arise and as such, internet offers women and children access to information and distance education.

It also states that the programme will be investing in the reinforcement of transmission infrastructure to improve reliability and stability of the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) and strengthening the Department of Energy (DE) to develop a regulatory framework, and improve institutional capacity and governance, of the Oil and Gas (O&G) sector.

The GEA mentioned in their ad that the objective of the training is to develop and implement economic empowerment programmes for women. The programme aims to support women by improving livelihoods, developing income generating activities and increasing income growth in Bartica, Lethem and/or Mahdia.

This is stated to be done through capacity building and the establishment of local solutions for the development and the productive use of solar technology. The estimated duration of the assignment is 480 non-consecutive working days and commences in October.