Latest update August 9th, 2021 3:20 AM
Aug 09, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Is time fuh change some ah dem leaders in we trade unions. Some ah dem nah fit and proper.
Some ah dem bin condone de rigging of de elections. If dem support dat on a national scale, yuh cyan trust dem fuh run free and fair elections in dem unions.
Democracy is not only fuh guvment. It also gat to be de norm in dem workers’ organisations like dem trade unions. People seh dem gat right fuh choose whether dem get vaccinated. But dem also gat right fuh decide whether to be unionised or not.
Some ah dem trade union leaders drop anchor. Dem nah known nuttin bout term limit. Dem term in office unlimited. Some ah dem drawing old age and NIS pension and still receiving union salary. But dem nah pressing no more fuh de retirement age fuh workers get extended.
Dem trade unions need a breath of fresh air. Is time new and younger and more vibrant leaders tek over. Is time trade unions stop seeing dem mission as fighting employers and guvment.
Sometimes yuh does wonder whether some ah dem union leaders is really trade unionists or politicians. If dem had gains to show for all dem years dem hot up dem seat in dem union, dem boys would ah seh dem do good.
But some ah dem closer to dem employers dan is good fuh liking. And others closer to dem politicians to be called independent.
Politics and trade unionism nah far apart but when it mix, it deadly. Dat is why dem boys feel dat is time fuh change. But is hard fuh dislodge dem union leaders. Dem sit down in dem chair pon cement.
But when yuh can’t change wan abusive relationship, yuh best choice is fuh walk away from it. Is time dem workers walk away from dem unions wah dem can’t change.
Talk half and wuk pon de other half!
