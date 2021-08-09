Countries vary widely on vaccine mandate implementation

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – The severity and highly contagious trait of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, the Delta variant and the goal to achieve herd immunity has prompted many heads of state around the world to make vaccines mandatory for majority of its citizens and persons entering their territories.

In most countries, all workers in the health sector are mandated to get vaccinated against the virus. This implementation over the months has caused turmoil between governments and citizens of their countries.

One such event was the recent attack on the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves during an anti-vaccine protest. Even though the Prime Minister disclosed that he would not make vaccines mandatory, his government is proposing a measure where they are planning to make vaccines mandatory for certain employees.

In Barbados, the government is making plans to make vaccine mandatory for its citizens. Like St. Vincent, citizens have taken to the streets protesting the government’s proposal to mandate the vaccine.

Some other countries with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers and other high risk groups are France, Australia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Greece, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Canada, Indonesia, Hungary, Lebanon, Malta, Poland, Russia, USA, Kazakhstan and Vatican City. Out of the group, only two countries Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have so far ordered its citizens who are 18 years and older to get vaccinated.

According to research in France, it is mandatory for all health workers to get vaccinated. The French Parliament last month approved a bill that of August 1, 2021, a “health pass” will be required for entry to restaurants, bars, trains, planes and public venues.

In Greece, vaccination is mandatory for workers in the healthcare sector and nursing homes. If any worker refuses to get vaccinated, he or she will be temporarily suspended for their place of employment or be replaced.

Italy which was one of the European countries that has been hit the hardest with COVID-19, was the first ever country in its continent to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for healthcare workers. Those who refuse to take their jabs will have the option to be transferred from their duties or face suspension without pay for at least a year.

Meanwhile, in Britain, their governments is looking to make proof of vaccination mandatory for patrons to enter nightclubs and other crowed places no later than September. Health workers in Britain too are required to be vaccinated.

While these countries have partial vaccine mandate within its territories, other countries around the world have implemented stiff COVID-19 restrictions for anyone wishing to visit. Not only that but some of these countries have specific authorised COVID-19 vaccines that they require from travellers.

Some of these countries are United States of America (USA), Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Brazil.

According to Trinidad’s regulation, travellers who hold proof that they completed a full vaccination using a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the WHO 14 days prior to their intended arrival can enter the country.

The vaccines approved by the Organisation are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm. Even though the Russian Sputnik V is widely used by many persons, it has still not granted emergency use authorisation by the WHO and therefore anyone vaccinated with it cannot gain entry into Trinidad.

Also persons entering must apply for a “TTravel Pass” and must have in their possession proof of a negative result of COVID-19 issued no more than 72 hours prior to departure using a reverse transcription PCR test.

The partial vaccine mandate the government implemented in the country are that persons wishing to visit public agencies, take part in certain public activities and who operate any public transportation are now required to be vaccinated.

In neighbouring country Brazil, its regulations state that foreign nationals are restricted to arrivals by air. Foreigners who, within 14 days of their intended arrival in the country have visited or transited through India, South Africa or the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering Brazil. These countries outlined according to reports over the months have recorded high number of cases of COVID-19 and also last December, the Delta variant was initially identified in India according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC). Only those allowed, the country states must undergo a 14 days quarantine and present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The USA proposed measure is that they will require all foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated against the virus before they can enter the country. Currently, non-US citizens who have travelled to China, UK, Brazil, South Africa and India within 14 days of their intended arrival are prohibited from entering the country. Additionally, all travellers to the country must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of flying.

In its neighbouring counterpart, Canada, in order to travel to the country, it is only accepting persons vaccinated with the Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

As of today August 9, Canada’s regulations state that American citizens and permanent residents of the US who reside in Canada and will be travelling from the US and are fully vaccinated can enter the country. Their regulations further state that as of September 7, 2021, all other foreigners who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to gain entry.

As of yesterday, travellers seeking to enter Guyana will be required to have been inoculated with a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Persons too will require having a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Just recently, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony disclosed that Guyanese vaccinated with Sputnik V will be allowed to enter CARICOM countries.