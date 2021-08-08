Latest update August 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Vaccine gat more rights dan you and me

Aug 08, 2021

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Even after TV come to Guyana, dem cinema bin close down. But even before dis happen dem boys bin stop going to de cinema.
Every time dem boys go to de cinema is either somebody in front of or behind dem coughing or smoking. Dem nah bin show no concern fuh dem boys right to life and so dem boys decide dat dem nah go back no cinema or place where people smoking or coughing.
Some people now complaining how dem rights getting violated by being coerced to take de vaccines. Nuff ah dem guvment office seh if yuh nah vaccinated yuh gat to book appointment.
Dem boys vaccinated but dem prefer de appointment because nuff ah dem guvment workers does like gat yuh sit down fuh hours. So dem boys plan fuh mek appointment because dem gan get through quicker.
But dem wah complaining bout getting vaccinated nah complaining to dem airlines. Dem nah gan tell de American immigration how dem gat rights and dat how dem nah gat to be vaccinated. But chastisement does start right home.
Dem boys nah know wah rights dem critics talking bout. You nah gat no right fuh go anywhere yuh please. Yuh gat fuh follow de rule and if de rules seh how yuh gat to get vaccine well yuh gat to follow de rules.
De Constitution talk bout de right to liberty. But de same Constitution seh how dat right applies except where provision mek in de law fuh measures to prevent de spread of infectious or contagious diseases. Dat means dat de guvment gat a right fuh put limitations on yuh liberty in order to fuh protect other people from disease.
Talk half and nah complain bout dem COVID-19 restrictions!

