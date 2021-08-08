Vaccine gat more rights dan you and me

Latest update August 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 08, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Even after TV come to Guyana, dem cinema bin close down. But even before dis happen dem boys bin stop going to de cinema.
Every time dem boys go to de cinema is either somebody in front of or behind dem coughing or smoking. Dem nah bin show no concern fuh dem boys right to life and so dem boys decide dat dem nah go back no cinema or place where people smoking or coughing.
Some people now complaining how dem rights getting violated by being coerced to take de vaccines. Nuff ah dem guvment office seh if yuh nah vaccinated yuh gat to book appointment.
Dem boys vaccinated but dem prefer de appointment because nuff ah dem guvment workers does like gat yuh sit down fuh hours. So dem boys plan fuh mek appointment because dem gan get through quicker.
But dem wah complaining bout getting vaccinated nah complaining to dem airlines. Dem nah gan tell de American immigration how dem gat rights and dat how dem nah gat to be vaccinated. But chastisement does start right home.
Dem boys nah know wah rights dem critics talking bout. You nah gat no right fuh go anywhere yuh please. Yuh gat fuh follow de rule and if de rules seh how yuh gat to get vaccine well yuh gat to follow de rules.
De Constitution talk bout de right to liberty. But de same Constitution seh how dat right applies except where provision mek in de law fuh measures to prevent de spread of infectious or contagious diseases. Dat means dat de guvment gat a right fuh put limitations on yuh liberty in order to fuh protect other people from disease.
Talk half and nah complain bout dem COVID-19 restrictions!
Aug 08, 2021Kaieteur News – With the cost for athletes preparation continuing to a steep hurdle to navigate, local business, Fitness Express, located at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville continues to...
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Aug 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – I met a gentleman in the supermarket yesterday. He looked about early sixties. He said he is in Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – In 2015, the APNU+AFC secured a lead of 5,314 votes over its nearest rival the PPP/C and by only 2,432... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Almost 80 years ago, Jamaica’s Norman Manley asked a question that has been... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]