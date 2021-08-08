Supplement support continues for Clarke and Campbell from Fitness Express

Kaieteur News – With the cost for athletes preparation continuing to a steep hurdle to navigate, local business, Fitness Express, located at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville continues to assist the navigation of that financial hurdle.

The support of supplements to two of Guyana’s leading body builders has continued and recently, two-time Central American and Caribbean gold medalist and five-time Mr. Guyana Kerwyn Clarke along with multiple time Mr. Physique (Guyana) winner, Emmerson Campbell made the trek to Fitness Express to receive their supplies.

Their to present the athletes with the items was Managing Director Jamie McDonald who expressed his company’s delight at being able to continue supporting the athletes which he has been doing for a few years now.

“As these guys prepare to depart for the IFBB 48th Central American & Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships in San Salvador, El Salvador, from August 12 – 16, Fitness Express is happy to be continuing a tradition of support we have started for a few years now. We are conscious of what it takes to maintain a sculpted body that can match and even be better than your competitors, thus our consistent commitment.”

Mc Donald noted that Fitness Express has been supporting other athletes not only in body building but other sports and it is their way of giving back to the athletes and community whist thanking them for their continued support.

Both Clarke and Campbell expressed thanks to McDonald for his unflinching support and promised to do themselves and the nation proud at the CAC Championships.