Sheltez Tennis Camp set for August 9-20

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Tennis Club’s two-week Tennis Camp will be held from August 9-20 at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the National Park.

Entrance fee for the 4-10 year age group at the Sports Hall is $3,000 and will run 9-11AM, while the National Park Camp cost $5,000 to enter and caters for the age group of 11-18 and will be conducted between the hours 11AM to 2PM.

The Camp is open to all skill levels; Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced and two weeks of fun and tennis is eagerly anticipated.

National Tennis Coach Shelly Daley informed that those desirous of registering for tomorrow’s camp can call telephone number 642-5672.

“This is our club’s second camp for the summer. The first one ended on the 30th July and was attended by 25 kids. We are hosting another two-week camp and the same locations and hope to attract more kids to join” disclosed Daley

Daley said that since tennis is not a physical sport and can be played within the required distance, the players are safe and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

“Lifebouy brand is on board once again to make sure the kids are sanitized and safe at all times, while our other sponsor is Rohit’s Hardware Store.” (Sean Devers)