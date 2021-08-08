Guyana records two additional COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Two females – a 79-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 55-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) – are the country’s latest COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health in a statement revealed that both patients died while receiving medical care at a facility.

This takes the total number of deaths to date from the pandemic to 556, with 10 persons dying for the month of August so far. Meanwhile, 89 new infections were recorded from 1,535 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases since March 2020, to 22,932.

The new infections were recorded in: Region Three (eleven cases), Region Four (55 cases), Region Five (three cases), Region Six (9 cases), Region Nine (10 cases) and Region Ten (one case).

There are 18 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 90 persons are in institutional isolation, 698 persons are isolated at home and 5 patients are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 21,570 persons have recovered from the dreaded virus.