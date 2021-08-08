Latest update August 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records two additional COVID-19 deaths

Aug 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two females – a 79-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 55-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) – are the country’s latest COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health in a statement revealed that both patients died while receiving medical care at a facility.

This takes the total number of deaths to date from the pandemic to 556, with 10 persons dying for the month of August so far. Meanwhile, 89 new infections were recorded from 1,535 tests, taking the overall number of confirmed cases since March 2020, to 22,932.

The new infections were recorded in: Region Three (eleven cases), Region Four (55 cases), Region Five (three cases), Region Six (9 cases), Region Nine (10 cases) and Region Ten (one case).

There are 18 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 90 persons are in institutional isolation, 698 persons are isolated at home and 5 patients are in institutional quarantine.

To date, 21,570 persons have recovered from the dreaded virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Supplement support continues for Clarke and Campbell from Fitness Express

Supplement support continues for Clarke and Campbell from Fitness...

Aug 08, 2021

Kaieteur News – With the cost for athletes preparation continuing to a steep hurdle to navigate, local business, Fitness Express, located at Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville continues to...
Read More
Sheltez Tennis Camp set for August 9-20

Sheltez Tennis Camp set for August 9-20

Aug 08, 2021

GGA makes donation to Region six

GGA makes donation to Region six

Aug 08, 2021

Forde declares open GFF Referees Course facilitated by Dianne Ferreira-James

Forde declares open GFF Referees Course...

Aug 08, 2021

G Square Cavaliers SC hosts coaching camp

G Square Cavaliers SC hosts coaching camp

Aug 08, 2021

Anguilla to be represented at three major cycling competitions

Anguilla to be represented at three major cycling...

Aug 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]