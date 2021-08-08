Evidence links Sophia man to crime – One more arrested

Multi-million dollar gold heist…

Kaieteur News – As investigations continue into a multi-million dollar gold heist which took place on Thursday, police have found evidence at a house located in Sophia, linking its owner to the crime.

As they hunt him down, they have been successful in arresting another suspect who they believe played a part in the heist as well.

The heist had occurred around 10:00hrs. at Wallison Enterprise, a company that trades gold, located in Gordon Street, Kitty. Three armed men posing as gold dealers had carted off $20M worth in gold and $38M cash from the business establishment.

Cops that same day had detained the security guard who was on duty at the time and had let them in. He still remains in custody.

On Friday, cops had reportedly received a tip off that the three men who had robbed the business were hiding out at a location in Campbellville.

They rushed down to the location and a resident in the area had related to this newspaper that no one was home at the time and the ranks had broken down the door to gain entrance to the house. It is unclear if the cops had found anything in that home linking the occupants to the crime but sometime later they arrested a second individual.

As detectives continued their efforts to crack the case they were led to home in Sophia that is believed to be owned by one of the suspects.

According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, detectives managed to recover evidential items in suspect’s house linking him directly to the crime. In fact, one of the items found belonged to Wallison Enterprise. Based on information his detectives received it was the same house that suspects used to split their loot.

The bandits who robbed the business had pulled up in front of its Gordon Street’s office in a white car. They had told the security guard that they were there to sell gold and he reportedly allowed them in.

While in the waiting area, the men had showed a parcel of gold to the cashier. Immediately after, according to a police report, they reportedly pulled out guns that was reportedly hidden under their jerseys from their waist and ordered her and another employee to a room where the gold and cash were stored.

Based on CCTV footage it might just be that one of the suspects was allowed into the office to sell the gold. He was heavily built, had on a mask and carried a haversack. It appeared as if he was negotiating the price for the gold with one of the employees. While chatting, another suspect entered followed by a third. As the employee was about to cut open the parcel one of the suspects rushed in another section of the building as the two who remained in the office grabbed the employee and tied his hands with a plastic zip tie.

Another camera footage showed them holding a female and another male at gun point and forcing them out of the room as they grabbed accessories from the office desks. Investigators had reported that they had forced the employees to open two metal safes before handcuffing them both with plastic zip ties and locking them a room.

The bandits had escaped and after realising that they were gone, the cashier raised an alarm and the security guard came to their rescue.