Defying the odds to make a mark in the beauty industry

– Meet Crystal Mercier, a young upcoming businesswoman from Sophia

Kaieteur News – Despite the pandemic surrounding the deadly novel Coronavirus, Crystal Mercier is defying the odds to be able to pursue her dreams as an entrepreneur in the cosmetic industry.

At just 18 years old, Crystal, who resides at Lot 993 ‘B’’ Field, South Sophia, Georgetown, is preparing to live her dreams. Born on October 25, 2002, she attended Enterprise Primary School where she completed her primary education and moved on to Tucville Secondary School. Unfortunately, she spent only four years at that school and had to drop out because of personal reasons.

A new beginning

In the time, being at home Ms. Mercier discovered that she had a passion for cosmetology. It was that passion that propelled her to nurture it into a skill. The youngster decided to participate in a makeup course in 2018. She hunted for one of the best tutors which landed her at “Lola Does My Nails Makeup Firm”

It was at this entity that Crystal completed her course as a certified makeup artist. Her efforts did not end there, as the ever-determined youth sought to perfect her newfound skills. Ms. Mercier told this publication that, “At that time I was 17 years old. After completing my course, I started practicing my new found skills on my sisters at home.”

Moving on to higher heights

After a year of practicing and improving in the area, Mercier decided to create a social media page on Instagram. It was there that her work took flight. “I started out small by posting to social media my practice work and at that time I was not charging any fee for my work. My posting was just to showcase to the world what we as young people can do when we set our mind on something that we like or have a passion for,” she said.

However, little did Crystal know that persons wanted more from her work and was hoping to gain a service from her skills as countless persons started reaching out to her.

“A lot of persons started messaging me,” she said, “and were like ‘Hey, I love your work and what’s the price to do this style or what’s the cost if I can have that style’?” With a smile on her face, the upcoming entrepreneur highlighted that that was where it all started for her.

Opening the door into the world of work

Kaieteur News was made to understand that with only a plan in mind to repurchase the products that she used, Crystal started off with a charge of $3,000 for any style. She stated that, “I didn’t expect the work that I was doing to become so popular, so I didn’t really have any plan or vision in mind. At the end of the day I just wanted to be sure that there was enough money so that I can purchase back the products being used.”

Crystal went on to say that she was so excited about her first clients that she decided to take her work further after finding consistency with her customers. She then moved on to start looking for a logo and more so to get her business going. It was from that point that business started to flourish. She received appointments upon appointments. It was so overwhelming that clients even asked her to provide her services from her home.

Not forgetting her academic downfall, in 2019 Mercier decided to go back to school so she could complete her secondary education.

She attended Pure Master’s Academy and wrote seven subjects. In that very year, Mercier received her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) where she successfully passed six of the subjects she wrote.

Overcoming adversities

“Despite what people had to say, day by day I kept telling myself this is what you want and this is what you’re going to get,” she told Kaieteur News. She continued to move forward and was privileged to operate from a business outlet in the vicinity of her home.

In 2020, Crystal started to send out applications to different organisations so that she could raise enough money to build her very own studio. This did not prove to be fruitful for the youngster. However, being the ever-determined person she is, Ms. Mercier moved on to a different plane. She decided to start one-on-one makeup classes for upcoming artists in October of 2020. Mercier started with just four students with course duration of one week, with an increasing number of students coming on board in the months since then.

“I am of the opinion that my students and I are having a lot of fun. I just enjoy teaching the classes and seeing the happiness it brings to others as they gleam with hope of making their mark in the beauty industry.”