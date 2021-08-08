Latest update August 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Crowbar might have killed worker, security guard found dead at mining camp

Aug 08, 2021 News

The Cuyuni River

Kaieteur News – It might have been a crowbar that was used to murder a security guard and another worker at a watchman’s camp close to their mining site in the Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Murdered, Steven Niles

The murdered men are identified as 31-year-old Steven Niles, the security guard, and Suresh Bachan, 62, a worker, who were found dead – one in a hammock and the other on a makeshift bed – around 06:00hrs. on Thursday. Not too far away, according to information received by Kaieteur News, a blood-stained crowbar was found.
An autopsy conducted on their remains on Friday revealed that the men were bludgeoned to death with a heavy object. Based on the report, both men died from blunt force trauma to the head with Niles also suffering a fractured spine.
Their cause of death is leading investigators to believe that the crowbar found nearby was probably the murder weapon.

Murdered, Suresh Bachan

However, Commander of Region Seven District, Dion Moore, explained that detectives cannot directly link the crowbar to the crime just yet because other evidence collected from the scene could lead them to another possible murder weapon. With regards to who their killer or killers might be, Moore said his detectives are currently combing the area to trail them down.
The dead men were employed with a mining operation that is based in the Black Water area. Kaieteur News understands that at the end of the work day, all of the employees of the operation went to their base camp, which is located some distance away from the work ground.
After having their meals, Niles and Bachan returned to the work ground where they would spend the night in a watchman’s camp to guard the pit and the sluice box. The following day when the General Manager of the operation and the other employees arrived at the work ground to commence the day’s work schedule, they found them dead.
Further checks revealed that the top mat from the sluice box was missing along with Niles’ weapon, an AR-15 rifle.

 

