ActionCOACH Guyana

…The network helping local companies and business grow and achieve success

By Rehanna Ramsay

ActionCOACH Guyana, an educational institution and business development company, provides unique services to help local businesses, entrepreneurs and companies develop and achieve success. It offers individuals and entities step-by-step techniques on how to manifest their success goals with the assistance of experienced and accomplished business trainers and coaches. The company, which started in 2014, is the brainchild of Guyanese entrepreneur and business development coach, Dr. Vishnu Doerga.

Dr. Doerga explained that the idea to start a coaching entity was developed after he recognised a need for business training facility while functioning at various capacities in corporate Guyana for many years. “I had worked with the Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and a list of other places where I helped to provide support for local businesses, but I realised there was a need for a facility that offered business development and so I brought the Action Coach Franchise and went to work on filling that gap,” he said.

Since then, under the auspices of Dr. Doerga and his dedicated team of over 12 staffers, ActionCOACH Guyana became the only International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certified educational institution and business Development Company in the nation. It falls under the umbrella of ActionINVEST CARIBBEAN INC. (ACI), which is also ISO 9001:2015 certified and provides quality mentorship and training to over 500 local business owners, executives, and managers and staff, offering them the insight and training they need to achieve their set goals.

The company, which is headquartered at Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown, also offers similar service to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Governmental agencies in Guyana. Among its host of services, ActionCOACH offers leadership development, corporate training, and behavioural assessment reports for personal and business growth.

According to Dr. Doerga, the company has been helping to drive the local economy by being directly or indirectly responsible for the pursuit of innovation ideas and business strategies, which help to create new jobs in Guyana.

To date, the company boasts thousands of individuals who have been directly impacted by its services, resulting in clarity and growth. Through its business coaching, chief executive officers (CEOs), managers and those in leadership positions can get the freedom and lifestyle they sought when they first went into business for themselves. ActionCOACH trains entrepreneurs and business leaders to achieve a business that can thrive on its own, so that they can have time to pursue other goals.

Via its website, the company displays testimonials of individuals in the micro, medium and large-scale companies that have experienced the positive impact and growth using its service.

Among those featured, is the CEO of Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Avia Lindie, who noted that when she signed up for coaching with ActionCOACH she was looking to achieve some personal, business and team alignment with her staff to help achieve the business goals. The businesswoman noted that she received the motivation she needed to help her achieve her objectives. “I would definitely recommend coaching because coaching brought the guidance, clarity and drive I needed to push me and the business in the direction which I wanted to go,” the CEO said.

Another beneficiary of the services of ActionCOACH is businessman, Andre Cummings, who connected with the business development institution in 2016. In his testimonial, Cummings noted that “What drew me to ActionCOACH is…they speak about getting better at business, they speak about creating a profitable enterprise that works without you.”

“And if you look at the testimonials that ActionCOACH has, many, many businesses – small, medium and large – will talk about the development and how working with ActionCOACH changed their business from the ordinary to the extraordinary.” The results were rewarding. “Over the years, my business has grown tremendously. Not only my business but my personal life as well,” he said.

“Having an ActionCOACH, they really ask you the right questions to bring out the ideas in you and of course I see myself and the business growing exponentially and as the years roll on, increasing our product line, increasing our market reach and really standing above all others in the industry. And with the help of ActionCOACH, that is very, very possible because you are being held accountable, you are being taught new strategies,” the businessman added.

Caribbean Motor Spares, an auto sales company that has been expanding its reach across Guyana in recent years, attributes its significant growth and development to the guidance and support of ActionCOACH as well.

“Our foundation as a business certainly was made stronger through the implementation of the policies, processes and systems supported by them…Before ActionCOACH Guyana, we were as every other regular business in the market. Today through intense learning and development, Caribbean Motor Spares stands tall in professional and courteous customer service, systems and regulation. We are proud of ActionCOACH Guyana. They have the skills, attitude and capacity to support businesses in growth and development, Hardial Doobay, General Manager at Caribbean Motor Spares Guyana reported.

Joshua Kissoon, the CEO at Techlify Inc. expressed similar sentiments. He noted that with the assistance of Dr. Doerga and his professional team, he was offered multiple professional coaching and training services to grow his personal attributes and business.

Kissoon noted that the experience helped to nurture his leadership, communication, management and decision-making qualities, while extensive training aided in improving effective rapport building.

Another success story relates to the charismatic private school owner, Camille Deokie, the proprietor of Camille’s Institute. The teacher-turned entrepreneur noted she was worried about how she would survive when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of businesses and schools last year.

However, with the intellectual capacity and networking support ActionCOACH brought to the table, her business was able to achieve in one year what we had planned for three years – in spite of the pandemic.

“The things we accomplished in a short period of time – growth, systemising the business, time management, goal setting, working towards ISO certification – justify the partnership with ActionCOACH,” Deokie said.

The private school director is confident that the budding Oil and Gas industry will create many opportunities for the economy as well as the education sector as institutions move towards providing training in Oil and Gas and meeting the general education needs of a growing and diverse population.

As such, with the guidance of ActionCOACH Guyana, Camille’s Academy is working tirelessly to become ISO certified in the near future, thereby creating history as the first school locally to be dubbed ISO compliant.