Two more Lindeners charged separately for rape, exposing genitals

Kaieteur News – One week after a Linden man was remanded to prison for allegedly raping a minor and another was placed on $200,000 bail for allegedly exposing his genitals, two more Lindeners appeared in court for similar charges.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts via zoom.

Twenty-year-old Keron Vandregen, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, was charged for sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, which allegedly occurred on April 28, 2021.

Vandregen was arrested on May 14, 2021, but was only recently charged under Section 11 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was placed on $150,000 bail. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 18, 2021.

The second defendant, Edward Reddock, 49, of Lot 678 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden was slapped with two counts of exposing his genitals which occurred on June 18, 2021 and was also charged for two counts of assault.

The exposing of genitals charge was laid under Section 28 (2) (a) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03.Reddock pleaded guilty to the two assault charges and was fined $15,000 each. However, he denied exposing his genitals and he was remanded to prison until August 18, 2021.

Last week, this publication reported that Quincy Skeete, 33, and Clyve Lewis, 57, virtually before Magistrate, Wanda Fortune, in the Linden Magistrate’s Court for separate charges.

It was reported that Skeete was charged for sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 16 (3) (a) of the Sexual Offence Act, Chapter 08:03. He was not required to plead to the charge and he was remanded to prison.

In the other matter, Lewis, was placed on bail for allegedly exposing his genital, the charge was laid contrary to Section 28 (2) (b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 08:03.

The charge was laid indictably and he was not required to either plead guilty or not guilty to the offence. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 18, 2021.