Two hospitalised following separate hit and run accidents

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist and a pedestrian are now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) following two separate hit and run accidents, hours apart.

The two men involved in the accidents are; Lincoln Leitch of Lot 2 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara and a 60-year-old pedestrian name and address unknown, up to press time.

According to the police, the first accident occurred on Thursday around 23:50hrs at the junction of Rupert Craig Highway and Conversation Tree, Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

However, the police could not provide details surrounding the accident due to the fact that the motorcyclist is presently undergoing surgery at the GPHC for a fractured right leg. His condition is listed as stable.

Also, the owner’s name, address and licence plate number of the motorcar involved in the accident are also unknown.

The second hit and run accident also occurred on the East Coast of Demerara. Yesterday around 02:10hrs, the 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by motorcar PZZ 1276 while walking along the southern side of the Railway Embankment, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the motorcar was proceeding in an unknown direction and after colliding with the pedestrian, the driver made good his escape.

The pedestrian was then picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) in an unconscious condition and rushed to GPHC. He was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit Critical Bay and is suffering from broken legs and lacerations to his head and his body.

The accident was reported and when ranks visited the scene, the motorcar’s registration plate was discovered along the roadway.

The investigation into the two hit and run accidents are ongoing.