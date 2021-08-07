Rockaway Group of Companies supports LBI SC

Rockaway of Companies has supported La Bonne Intention (LBI) Sports Club of East Coast of Demerara. At a simple ceremony held on Monday last at his residence in Mon Repos, the entity’s Chief Executive Officer Hafeez Ali presented a quantity of cricket equipment which included a bat, pads, gloves and a cricket bag, to Captain of the LBI SC Mr. Richards.

Richards expressed gratitude to Mr. Ali and said the equipment will benefit the youths. He commended Mr. Ali for supporting sports throughout Guyana and called on other businesses to do likewise. Mr. Ali said he is pleased to support the club and urged the youths to take the game seriously. Mr. Ali also plays for Everest CC Masters.

Rockaway Group of Companies had also supported teams from Wakenaam, Kato, Berbice and East Coast Demerara.