RMA’s must become driving force at community level for the game – GFF TD

By Franklin Wilson

Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Ian Greenwood is adamant that the Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Federation must become the driving force for the development of the game at the community level.

Greenwood made these comments on Thursday afternoon last at the GFF National Training Centre when the Federation distributed equipment to the nine RMA’s which now have full responsibility for the running off of the Academy Training Centers (ATC).

Greenwood, who is on a mission to set a solid foundation for the game with an eye on creating clear player pathway for domestic players which will lead to a sustainable national team programme noted that the RMA would now be held accountable for the successes of competitions within the respective regions.

The ATC’s for males would be conducted at the U11, 13, 15, 17 and 20 levels whilst in the area of female development, there would be Pilot Projects at the U9, 11, 13, 15 and senior levels. Soon to be launched would be a nationwide U15 girls tourney, Greenwood informed.

A new road map would have been developed by the GFF for the ATC’s based on a comprehensive review in 2019 following its initial launch and implementation period in 2017.

With a view to ensuring consistency across all the RMA’s, Greenwood stated that four main documents would be driving this aim. They are the GFF Coaching Philosophy which will speak to creating learning environment among other areas.

Coaching Fundamentals is another such area; he also explained that coaches would have to spend equal amount of time in planning, delivering and reviewing sessions.

“We’re also going to be asking the coaches to ensure that in every session they are connecting with the players, activating the players, demonstrating and consolidating with the players as part of our learning process.”

Another section f the document focuses on Plan, Do and Review as well as the five Pillars focusing on the different coaching styles players would be using and Playing Philosophy.

“That is a document that is called our game model, again, that is age specific and it’s talking about how our key principles are in the different moments of the game. In attack, in defense, transition in, transition out and set pieces. Again that is broken down from small sided into eleven v elevens so its age specific going through the age groups.”

There would also be the Coaches curriculum that would be available to all the Coaches which would guide each session they do. This would allow for consistency across each ATC so that when players are called to the National level, they’ll be on the same page.

Greenwood also announced that a new Coaching Programme would be announced in the coming weeks that would be linked to the Concacaf Coaching Convention which Guyana is applying to be a member of.

The various ATC Coaches would have been involved in online learning during the covid-19 pandemic to get them prepared for the take off of the ATC and they are already equipped with the four main documents from the GFF that would guide them.

“Se we’re very, very excited about the academies starting back up again and the regional associations being that driving force to ensure that we get the best players across Guyana into our national teams and also into our competitions.”

The GFF would continue to take care of the emoluments of the Coaches involved but the general management of the ATC would be the responsibility of the RMA’s, GFF Youth Development Officer, Brian Joseph reminded.

“One of the key things that is going to happen is approval process for payment for the coaches that are operating within the academies would have to be verified by the president of the respective RMA.”

The GFF Technical Department would continue to monitor the delivery of sessions and to also ensure the growth of the coaches and their development, “And also ensuring that the national philosophy is being delivered at the training centers.”

Joseph stated that success of the ATC’s would require a huge effort from the RMA’s and the GFF Technical Department to ensure that collectively, the best is derived from the players, coaches ultimately leading to the best elite players getting into the national teams.