Proof of Vaccination, ID now required for taxpayers visiting GRA offices

Latest update August 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In keeping with the COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette on July 29, 2021, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised that all taxpayers desirous of entering its offices must show proof of vaccination (hardcopy vaccination card) and a valid form of identification (ID Card/Passport/Driver’s Licence) with effect from Monday August 9, 2021. No electronic or photocopies will be accepted.
The Revenue Authority said it will only facilitate entry to unvaccinated taxpayers on prior appointment made via the switchboard operator on telephone numbers 227 6060 or 227-8222 extension 1502, 1506/7, or through its online mailboxes: [email protected] – for GRA’s Headquarters; [email protected] – for all Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs); and [email protected] – for all GRA’s operations at the Wharves/Transit Sheds.
Paragraph 17 of the Emergency Measures states: A member of the public who wishes to enter a Ministry or Government Agency to access a service shall be vaccinated. Where a member of the public is unvaccinated, that person may only access the service in person by appointment.
The mandate will be in effect at all of GRA’s offices and wharves countrywide. These are, Mabaruma, Anna Regina, Parika, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Bartica, Lethem and Linden and GRA’s operations at the respective wharves.
In addition, all taxpayers whether vaccinated or unvaccinated must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocol– wearing of masks, sanitising of hands and social distancing.
Aug 07, 2021– Chesney receives grass cutter from BCB Two under 13 youth cricketers on Wednesday last benefitted from a donation of a cycle as the pro active Berbice Cricket Board continue to make a...
Aug 07, 2021
Aug 07, 2021
Aug 07, 2021
Aug 07, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – Let’s examine more of the contents of the epistle of the Guyanese 007 that he wrote in the newspapers... more
Kaieteur News – The World Bank (WB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) cannot be oblivious to the adventurous... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]