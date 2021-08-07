Permaul aims to get back in Windies colours Pleased with 5-Wkt haul in Jamaica

By Sean Devers

Guyanese Veerasammy Permaul, who turns 32 on August 11, captured 5-38 from 17 overs on day two of the first four-day practice match organised by the CWI at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Wednesday.

This was despite an unbeaten 77 from Kraigg Braithwaite and 41 from Roston Chase as Windies team 2 were bowled out for 173 as Guyanese pacer Nail Smith had 2-32 from 10 overs.

While many of his Guyana team mates journey to the USA to play competitive cricket the Berbice left-arm spinner did not do so.

“It felt good to play competitive cricket and get in a performance because due to covid-19 there is no regional cricket at the moment. I want to make sure I utilize every opportunity I get playing cricket to get back in the team,” Permaul told Kaieteur Sports from the largest English speaking Caribbean Island which celebrated its 59th Independence Anniversary yesterday.

Permaul, who has 18 wickets from six Tests, informed that the pitch was good.

“It didn’t offer a lot of spin, I just try to be patient on a good length, line and keep challenging the batmen’s defence and that brought me success,” explained Permaul who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 12, 2012.

“Because of the current pandemic I wasn’table to get much pitch practice I been working more on my fitness.

I try to utilize whatever facility I get, sometimes at the GCB indoor facility at LBI and at the Albion community cricket ground,” informed Permaul, the last of five Test players produced by Albion.

The former West Indies U-19 player had taken 536 wickets from 121 matches with a best of 8-18 at an Average of 20.65, said he has gained alot of experience playing regional cricket over the years since making his debut at that level in 2007.

“With the experience gained from First-Class cricket I feel more comfortable now and understand my game better. My goal at this point to get back in the West Indies team,” disclosed Permaul who has not played Test cricket since he played against Australia in June 2015.

These practice games have been held by CWI to help select the West Indies squad for the two-series against Pakistan which commences on August 12 in Jamaica.

However, maybe with Jamaica more focused on the Tokyo Olympics where their Athletes are dominating the medal count on the track, the reports on the game has not been disseminated to the Caribbean and further afield as it should.