People ain’t kay bout de Cricket Board!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is ah set ah confusion tekkin place in de Guyana Cricket Board. Is two times now dem mek criticisms of de West Indies selectors. Is like dem nah understand dat dem is part of de West Indies Cricket Board (WCB) and suh to demand wan explanation from dem is like demanding wan from yuhself.

When dem bin fuss express concern bout de selection criteria, dem get remind how dem bin at a meeting when de matter bin raise. But dem seh dem bin newbie and didn’t get briefing from de outgoing representatives.

Dem also fuhget how de Chairman of de Senior Selectors is one ah dem Executive members. So dem could have ask he rather dan raising all dem concern publicly.

Now dem wan know how come dem submit eight names for de Under-19 camp and only four get pick. Dem boys want remind dem dat is not de selectors who does organise match during de rainy season. So nah blame nobody if dem selectors nah get to see all de persons wah did get nominate.

De Pakistan team bin come hay and one ah dem cricket board man bin stand up plane side fuh greet de players. But when de team was leaving de airport, de man was like a spectator standing one side while de players dem going in de bus. Dem boys vex with dat because dem boys seh more respect should have been shown to de man.

Talk half and wait fuh more confunction nonsense!