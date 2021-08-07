Pakistan Captain Azam not satisfy with results

Kaieteur News – Pakistan Captain Babar Azam said although they won the recent T20I series 1-0 against the West Indies he is not satisfied with the results.

Speaking after the fourth game at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence Azam said that was not the desired results. “Although we have won the series, I am not satisfied with the results, but we can’t do anything about the weather, it’s not in our control,” he added.

Azam, however, credited his players and stated that they would have liked to try different combinations.

“We could have done better and tried different combinations before the world cup, but still I want to give credit to my players they have done well. This is what we have planned for this series to try out our different combinations, to test their skills, unfortunately we could not have done that here, but still we have time we will go back home and then sit together and plan accordingly, he said.

Azam noted that it not easy leaving their families behind for training in these challenging times and commended the players and support staff.

He informed that they are looking forward to the test series and will try to do better. Pakistan won the second T20I by seven runs. (Zaheer Mohamed)