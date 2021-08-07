Manganese mining risks

Kaieteur News – By its own hand, through disclosures contained in its 734-page report, Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) presented the risks surrounding manganese mining. What is operable throughout the globe, wherever manganese is mined, also stays the same in terms of the potential dangers to Guyanese workers. This is what BMI was honest enough to reveal and as presented by us in the article titled, “Manganese workers will be in danger of serious neurological illnesses – company’s EIA report” (KN July 18). We don’t think that the company had any choice, but to make such a disclosure, and now there are other choices which BMI must make, if only to offer Guyanese workers the best shot at the safest, healthiest working conditions. Given what has been happening to Guyanese workers at the hands of foreign companies and their managers, any hope is best guarded, with the best proof being delivery.

Manganese toxicity from continuing exposures is not a new discovery, but one almost as old as the history of the mining and use of this valuable commodity itself. Therefore, BMI must now proceed to do the right thing to the fullest, if it hasn’t started doing so already. Then, it must maintain whatever standards Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and this country’s occupational health and safety mandates of this country say they must be. A number of stakeholders must be vigilant, and they range from BMI management to Guyanese workers, at the pinnacle of the pyramid, to the workers representatives to officials of Guyana’s watchdog state agencies. All have their part to play, and must do so, without fear or favour, sloppiness or foolishness.

The risks are too severe, with neurological illnesses not something to take lightly. As is well known, we are now beginning to build some local “know-how” and skills in this vital area. We have one neurological medical professional, and some supporting staff, but that is about it. In fact, things are so rough that many of our seriously mentally sick do not have necessary health options available, which is one reason why more than a few roam our streets in varying states of self-endangerment and behaviours imperiling to others. To go a little further, the costs to treat neurological illnesses in this country (anywhere for that matter) are extremely prohibitive to the ordinary citizen. So, if risks are known beforehand, and they are with manganese mining, then let all that can be brought to bear to protect Guyanese workers be done, and at the earliest.

We are worried that foreign companies have, and may continue to, cut corners with expenses, especially as those relate to safety equipment, proper training, and robust procedures. We have had the situations where Guyanese workers are shortchanged for pay and benefits and, believe it or not, for food, too. If foreign companies harbour the thinking that they can get by with skimping on proper food for Guyanese, then it does not take a big leap to appreciate how far they may be prepared to go with safety equipment and much more.

These things and practices are expensive, whether respirators (personal protective equipment) or monitoring tools (sensors and reports), or periodic medical checks of all workers to determine the levels of exposures that they may have lying unknown in their body and blood. The owners of BMI were proud to announce to Guyanese citizens that they plan to spend US$75M on their manganese business in this country. For sure, that is a sizable sum investment, which must make provision not just for excavating and producing as much of the precious manganese commodity as possible, but also to encircle strong and comforting health and safety provisions for Guyanese workers. The related standards are known, and what has to be done to make them come alive in Guyana is also familiar to BMI. It must deliver and on a continuing basis, for the safety and confidence of all concerned.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency and Labour Ministry must demonstrate that they are both on the job and fully awake to the perils. Officials from both agencies must hold the feet of companies like BMI, and others to the heat, so that the best is delivered for the benefit of Guyanese workers.