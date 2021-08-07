Man previously jailed for stabbing, assaulting daughters remanded for shooting their friend

Kaieteur News – Fifty-five-year old Peter Thompson, who was jailed for stabbing and assaulting his daughters in 2018, was yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate for allegedly shooting one of his daughter’s friends.

Thompson appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on July 29, 2021, at Durban Street, Lodge, he discharged a loaded firearm at Cherie-Ann Wills, causing her to receive grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Thompson and Wills are known to each other through Wills being a friend of Andrea Howard, Thompson’s daughter.

The defendant and his daughter are presently before a High Court Judge for the division of a property at Lot 78 Durban Street, Lodge which is occupied by Howard. Thompson is restrained from going to the property.

However, on the night in question, around 18:30hrs, Wills and Howard were in the company of two others sitting on an old car in the yard of the said property when Thompson approached them and discharged three rounds in their direction.

One of the bullets struck Wills to her upper right side back and is still lodged in her right side chest. The woman was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she is still hospitalised.The matter was reported and Thompson was later arrested and charged for the offence. Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 16, 2021.

According to reports, the issue between Thompson and his family is due to the ongoing property dispute in the High Court.

On April 30, 2018, Thompson had reportedly broken into the Durban Street property and had attacked his reputed wife and daughters.

He had reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times, before pelting his eldest daughter to her head with a bucket and then chopping her to the lower back. Thompson had also stabbed his other daughter twice.

Following the ordeal, Thompson’s reputed wife had succumbed to her injuries but he was never charged for her death.

However, he was charged for inflicting wounds on his daughters. In 2019, Magistrate Dylon Bess sentenced him to a total of 12 months imprisonment after he found him guilty of stabbing and assaulting his daughters.