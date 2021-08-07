Lindeners protest mandatory vaccine imposition

Latest update August 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Scores of Lindeners on Friday took to the streets to protest against the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine imposition on citizens.
The protest was led by former Member of Parliament Vanessa Kissoon and comprised of civil citizens representing various groups such as teachers, public transportation drivers and other public servants. The protesters attracted spectators as they chanted down Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, with their placards, chanting, “My body, my choice!”, “No mandatory vaccine!”, “we ain’t teking no bully”, “we ain’t paying for no test”. The placards were marked, ‘Equal Rights and Justice, ‘Where is Human Right, ‘I have a right’, and ‘The Constitution says Equal Rights and Non-Discrimination.”
Earlier in the week, Apostle Nigel London had also led a protest in Linden, with a group of followers calling on the government to stop the ‘big stick’ approach, in making the vaccination mandatory. This is despite regional officials calling for Lindeners to take the vaccine as the vaccination rate in Region 10 remains the lowest among the regions.
As of August 6, 2021, 17.5 percent of Region 10’s population has been vaccinated. In addition to the high hesitancy to the vaccine drive, residents continue to flout the COVID-19 protocols by keeping house parties and other social gatherings. Over 1500 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 of these have succumbed to date, including the Vice Chairman of the region, Douglas Gittens.
Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Gregory Harris, says 80 percent of the region’s population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, however, the district continues to lag behind with only 17 percent of its adult population vaccinated to date, this means less that 6,000 of the 40,000 residents have been inoculated.
