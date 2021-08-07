GMC commissions incubator, ATVS, refrigerated trucks to boost nation’s agro-processing industry

Kaieteur News – The nation’s latest Agri-Business development incubator was commissioned by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), along with three All Terrain Vehicles (ATVS) and two refrigerator trucks yesterday afternoon.

The handing over ceremony was done at the Ministry of Agriculture Complex, Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Compound and saw the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, as well as the Chairman of the GMC’s Board of Directors, David Fernandes and General Manager of GMC, Teshawna Lall being present at the event.

The ‘one stop shop’ Agri-Business development incubator is said to boost local business performance and help Guyana realise its ‘bread basket of the Caribbean’ title according to Mustapha.

The purpose of the incubator is to facilitate the design and printing of product labels, generate bar codes and nutritional facts, assist with completion of business registration forms and all other processes that are responsible for the correct labeling and packaging of local products for distribution.

Kaieteur News understands that the ATVS will be given to the officers in Mabaruma, Linden and Kamarang areas where there is primarily earthen roads and scattered agriculture holdings. The ATVS are slated to maximise how GMC can provide extension services to better equip farmers with the “know-how” to solve complications, which they may face on their farms.

For perishable goods and agricultural commodities, and to make sure such commodities are kept within an optimal temperature range as desired, the two refrigerated trucks will assist farmers, exporters, agro-processers, fish suppliers, supermarket owners and other stakeholders, with transporting their commodities from the market, which in turn will help to maintain the quality of these products and reduce post-harvest losses.

At the end of the ceremony, a tour was given of the incubator where its design and labeling services were presented as well as the ribbon cutting of the vehicles and handing over of keys by the Minister of Agriculture and the GMC General Manager.

Caption:

(From L to R), Manager of the Agri-Business Development Unit (ABDU), Asraf Narine; Chairman of GMC’s Board of Directors, David Fernandes; General Manager of GMC, Teshawna Lall; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; and two ABDU representatives, holding a few sample products that have been labeled. (GMC)