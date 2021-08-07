Ex-con back in jail on armed robbery charges

Kaieteur News – Ex-con, Orin Favourite also known as “Solo,” of Rosemary Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison for two armed robbery charges.

Favourite was previously sentenced to five years behind bars for stealing a gold chain. But despite his previous conviction, the man once again found himself back in prison for a similar offence.

The first charge alleges that on July 30, 2021, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Mishal Juman of his iPhone 11 valued at $200,000. The latter charge states that on the same day and at the same location, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Chandroutie Juman of her phone valued at $98,000, one handbag valued at $25,000, and $405,250 in cash.

Thirty-five-year-old Favourite appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, who read the charges to him and he denied same.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on August 18, 2021.

According to the police prosecutor, on the day in question, the Jumans were making their way to motor car PZZ 3450 which was parked on the southern side of Hadfield Street, when Favourite and another man approached them.

The men were armed with guns and after relieving the Jumans of the articles mentioned in the charge, Favourite allegedly fired a shot at them – but no one was injured.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. This led to Favourite being apprehended and charged for the offence.

While in custody, the defendant reportedly said, “I want to see the people saying I rob them. I was present in the area when I saw some Police officers come and pick up a bag from a garbage bin not too far from where I was standing.” However, the Jumans positively identified Favourite as one of the men who robbed them.

In May 2017, Magistrate, Dylon Bess, had sentenced Favourite to five years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of stealing a gold chain worth $135,000 from Charlie Hytmiah.