Elderly woman succumbs to COVID-19, 14 patients in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 95-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. The woman died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility and as a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 554.

The Health Ministry, via its COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours, they recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,843.

The dashboard also revealed that there are 95 persons in the institutional isolation, 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 668 persons in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,512 persons have recovered from the disease.

