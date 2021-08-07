DPP recommends inquest into death of husband killed with his own knife

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C has recommended an inquest into the death of father of three, Anthony Pakamram of Providence, East Bank Demerara. On July 25, last at Lot 3 Old Road, Providence, Pakamram was killed with the very knife, which he had armed himself with while he and his reputed wife were arguing.

According to a police report, the deceased had a history of being violent towards his reputed wife whom he had an 11-year relationship. The day before the tragic incident, it was reported that the couple had a misunderstanding, which led to Pakamram to physically assault the woman. Kaieteur News learnt that on day of the incident, around 15:30hrs, the man had returned to the woman’s residence where another altercation happened, which ended with his death.

News had surfaced that the woman had stabbed Pakamram once to the neck during the altercation but in an exclusive interview with this publication, the woman had claimed that she cannot recall inflicting the fatal injury. The mother of three believed that it could be a case that her abusive partner had fell on his own knife after he had allegedly wrestled her to the floor.

During the interview, the woman had recounted that she was asleep when Pakamram stormed into her bedroom. She said that the loud entrance startled her and immediately after, the man launched his attack.

According to her, he had pinned her down on the bed and tried to stab her. In an attempt to save herself, she held onto his hand which had the knife and a scuffle ensued. There, she added was when he wrestled her to the floor beside her bed.The woman continued that she did know what happened next but can only remember that he fell over and started to groan. Her account of the incident was partially stated in a police report that was sent out the following day after the incident. The report noted, “In the melee, the suspect then heard the victim groan and saw him bleeding from his neck.”

The injured man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he had later succumbed to his injury while receiving treatment.

As investigations continue, cops had disclosed that the woman was on $100,000 station bail. They had disclosed too that the file on the matter was prepared and sent to DPP for advice on a way forward.

When contacted, Commander of Division 4 ‘B’, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine informed this publication that the file was returned just recently and that an inquest was advised by the DPP to investigate further the occurrences surrounding the man’s death.