7 companies bid for No.52 Village road project

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Thursday, the Ministry of Public Works received bids from seven companies who submitted Expression of Interest (EOI) for the construction of the Number 52 Village Road, Corentyne. The engineer estimated this project to cost approximately $263,216,800.

In April, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill along with a team of engineers, regional officials and farmers went into the Region to inspect the road alignment, which will span from the Number 52 Village and run for 23 kilometers to the Canje Creek area.

According to an April 2021 article by the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Minister had said, “the intent is that we want to open a road that will eventually give us access to new lands for the expansion of agriculture, cattle farming and any other land use that will catapult Guyana’s development.”

Similar to this, the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) explained that hundreds of farmers in the East Berbice-Corentyne areas are set to benefit from 20,000 to 30,000 acres of new farming lands that would become available with the construction of the “all weather access road at No. 52 Village this year.”

On Thursday too, bids were also opened for the rehabilitation of Maria Johanna to Ridge Main Access Road, Wakenaam and the rehabilitation of Caledonia to Zeelandia Main Access Road.

Below are the companies and their bids.

