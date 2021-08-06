We have found out exactly what we wanted to – WI skipper Pollard

Kaieteur News – Despite three of the matches in recent T20 series against Pakistan being severely affected by rain, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said they have found out exactly what they wanted to as they look forward to the successful defence of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will commence in October in the UAE.

Speaking after the fourth washed out game at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, Pollard stated that they were looking to finish off with a win but noted that there are certain things that they do not have control over the weather is one of them.

“In all honesty we have found out exactly what we wanted to. We were disappointed to lose some guys (injuries), obviously how compact the games were guys weren’t able to get through it, even myself missing the entire series against Australia. As a team we know exactly what we wanted to do, how we want to go forward and what is needed, and having the opportunity to have 18 guys here I thought we saw what we needed and hopefully let’s see what happens in the CPL as it comes around the corner in a couple weeks,” he added.

The game was Dwayne Bravo’s last international in the Caribbean and Pollard lauded the all-rounder for his contribution to the team.

“His dream was always to play for the West Indies and starting his career at Bourda in 2004 and finishing it on home soil. He has been fantastic and has done a lot for us budding all-rounders. Since he has come back as well in terms of the knowledge he has shared in the dressing room words can’t describe the impact he has had on the bowlers, and it’s not just from a cricketing point of view but from a life point of view as well. Yes, it’s his last international game in the Caribbean, he will be looking to see if he gets selected for the world cup coming up, he has been great for us and we continue to thank him and hopefully in different aspects of his life he will be able to contribute as well,” the captain stated.

Pollard spoke highly of Obed Mc Koy and Hayden Walsh Jr. stating that the duo has worked hard on their game while adding that Fabian Allen is a fine for the side and they need to continue working with him.

With regards to the world cup Pollard said they have spoken a lot throughout the series. “We spoke about how we want to go about playing our cricket and when we practice we want to keep improving. Obviously when we go into a tournament the aim is to win but there is a process that we have to go through. With that been said it would be very exciting times coming up, a lot selection quandary, we will never be perfect, but we are going to pick the best team to wear the maroon at the World Cup.”

Pollard noted that he is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family. “They have been with me in this entire block of matches but it is something that is needed and we look forward to these sort of breaks.”

Having won the second T20I by seven runs, Pakistan took the series 1-0. (Zaheer Mohamed)