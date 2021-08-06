Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire victims

Aug 06, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Volcano Cricket team of the United States of America has supported the family of Fifth Street, Alberttown that was affected by fire recently. On July 22, the family suffered losses after a fire damaged sections of their house.

Hadassa Punnusami (right) presents the cheque to Tattiana Jervis in the presence of Zameer Hassan and Sabrina Campbell.

The team recently handed over a cheque worth $140,000 to the family during a simple ceremony held at the St. Roses High School in Georgetown. Head Mistress, Paula Hamilton and young Hadassa Punnusami, who is a student of the school, started the initiative of rendering assistance to the family.
Those affected were Sabrina Campbell, George Jervis and their two Children. Campbell has expressed gratitude to the team and others who have assisted. Zameer Hassan a representative of Volcano Cricket team said the players are happy to assist the family and singled out Mark Kippins, S. Seenanan and Robin Punnusami for their contributions. Anyone who wishes to help this family can contact them on 676 9671.

 

Rose' all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Aug 06, 2021

Kaieture News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition...
We have found out exactly what we wanted to – WI skipper Pollard

Aug 06, 2021

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire victims

Aug 06, 2021

Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund

Aug 06, 2021

RMA's fully empowered to take charge of GFF Academy Training Centers

Aug 06, 2021

Guyanese exceeded expectations says 4-times Olympian Aliann Pompey

Aug 06, 2021

