Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire victims

Kaieteur News – Volcano Cricket team of the United States of America has supported the family of Fifth Street, Alberttown that was affected by fire recently. On July 22, the family suffered losses after a fire damaged sections of their house.

The team recently handed over a cheque worth $140,000 to the family during a simple ceremony held at the St. Roses High School in Georgetown. Head Mistress, Paula Hamilton and young Hadassa Punnusami, who is a student of the school, started the initiative of rendering assistance to the family.

Those affected were Sabrina Campbell, George Jervis and their two Children. Campbell has expressed gratitude to the team and others who have assisted. Zameer Hassan a representative of Volcano Cricket team said the players are happy to assist the family and singled out Mark Kippins, S. Seenanan and Robin Punnusami for their contributions. Anyone who wishes to help this family can contact them on 676 9671.