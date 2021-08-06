Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund

Chesney receives grass cutter…

Kaieteur News – Two Under-13 youth players on Wednesday last benefitted from a donation of a cycle as the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continue to make a positive difference in the lives of youths in the Ancient County.

The donation of the cycles was done under the BCB/Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund and the players benefitting were Antonio Depaul and Sohail Mohammed. BCB President Hilbert Foster noted that the players were selected by the management of the Chesney and Edinburgh Cricket Clubs based on their discipline, attitude and promise for the future.

Foster, who is also the Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board and a Director of Cricket West Indies said that former Berbice player Kevin Ramdeen contacted him with the idea of assisting youth players with cycles in memory of his late father, who was an outstanding cricket Administrator in Canje.

The late Michael Ramdeen served as the Coach of the Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club for a long period and was highly respected. His two sons, Kevin and Richard Ramdeen both played at the junior level.

Richard played for the West Indies at the U-19 level and also represented Guyana at the senior level including the Champions Cup in South Africa. Under the fund, a total of eight cricketers would receive a cycle from the BCB, one each month from between May to December.

Kevin Ramdeen has also committed himself to assisting several youth players with educational materials during the Christmas season. Foster noted that with the BCB being unable to play tournaments due to the ongoing rainy season and covid-19 pandemic, efforts are being focused on off the field activities.

He informed that currently, the Board is working on a historic youth coaching manual which is expected to be published in two weeks. The 32-page manual was specially prepared by eight cricket coaches including Winston Smith, Julian Moore, Travis Hardcourt, Leslie Soloman and Michael Hyles.

Among the topics covered are batting, fast bowling, off spin, leg spin, running between the wicket, wicket keeping, mental approach to the game, attributes of a good batsman, physical fitness and fielding.

Foster stated that every youth player in the county would receive a copy while the BCB would also donate several copies to players in Demerara and Essequibo. Kevin Ramdeen noted that he was very impressed by the Hilbert Foster led administration and as such was delighted to invest in the development of players and the game.

He stated that the game of cricket had enabled him to follow his dreams and shaped him into a very disciplined and focused individual. Ramdeen also noted the role his late father played in his life and stated that he was humble to be involved in a project to honor his dad.

Meanwhile, Foster also handed over a grass cutter to the Management of the Chesney Cricket Club under the BCB Ground Enhancement Project. Under the special project, the board has distributed a total of 22 grass cutters to clubs across the county.

The main objectives of the project are to assist clubs in the county to prepare their venues for the season. Foster urged the President of the club, Mr. Narine Deonarine to take care of the equipment and to use it for the intended purpose.