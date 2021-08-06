St. Vincent’s Prime Minister injured amid massive protest

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister of St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has been injured amid a major protest now under way in the capital, Kingstown. The Prime Minister was hit on the head with a stone.

The protest is against changes to the Public Health Act that would make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. Vaccination against other illnesses that trigger a public health emergency would also have been mandatory. The Prime Minister was on his way back to Parliament, where the amendments were scheduled to be debated on Thursday, when the incident occurred.

Video footage circulating on social media shows blood to the right side of his head as he is rushed from the area. Shouts of “shield, shield” could be heard as Prime Minister Gonsalves was covered by security forces after being hit.