Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Six-year-old drowns in reservoir

Aug 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Travis Dwayne Jacobis called ‘Junior,’ a six-year-old of Lot 118 ‘A’ Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, died by drowning on Wednesday at Tiger Creek Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).
According to Police reports, the child was with his grandmother, who is a cook employed with Adrian John Mining Operation at Tiger Creek. It is alleged that she was in the kitchen preparing lunch for the workers while Travis was in the kitchen area.
After some time, she noticed he was missing and immediately made checks around the camp. When he could not be found, an alarm was raised. A search party then began combing the area and his slippers were seen floating in a reservoir pond some 30 feet away from the kitchen.
Joshua Grant, a pork knocker, jumped into the 10-foot-deep reservoir and eventually brought up the lifeless body of Travis, which was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is presently lying at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary (MHM) awaiting an autopsy.
Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rose’ all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Rose’ all-round blitz hands Jacklow Crazy Pomeroon U15 title

Aug 06, 2021

Kaieture News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition...
Read More
We have found out exactly what we wanted to – WI skipper Pollard

We have found out exactly what we wanted to...

Aug 06, 2021

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire victims

Volcano Cricket team USA supports Alberttown fire...

Aug 06, 2021

Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund

Two more youths benefit from BCB/Michael Ramdeen...

Aug 06, 2021

RMA’s fully empowered to take charge of GFF Academy Training Centers

RMA’s fully empowered to take charge of GFF...

Aug 06, 2021

Guyanese exceeded expectations says 4-times Olympian Aliann Pompey

Guyanese exceeded expectations says 4-times...

Aug 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Election rigging is treason

    Kaieteur News Election rigging constitutes treason. This is the firm opinion of Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa, a Zambian Professor... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]