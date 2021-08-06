Six-year-old drowns in reservoir

Kaieteur News – Travis Dwayne Jacobis called ‘Junior,’ a six-year-old of Lot 118 ‘A’ Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, died by drowning on Wednesday at Tiger Creek Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

According to Police reports, the child was with his grandmother, who is a cook employed with Adrian John Mining Operation at Tiger Creek. It is alleged that she was in the kitchen preparing lunch for the workers while Travis was in the kitchen area.

After some time, she noticed he was missing and immediately made checks around the camp. When he could not be found, an alarm was raised. A search party then began combing the area and his slippers were seen floating in a reservoir pond some 30 feet away from the kitchen.

Joshua Grant, a pork knocker, jumped into the 10-foot-deep reservoir and eventually brought up the lifeless body of Travis, which was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is presently lying at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary (MHM) awaiting an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.