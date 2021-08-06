Six-year-old drowns in reservoir

Latest update August 6th, 2021 5:31 PM
Aug 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Travis Dwayne Jacobis called ‘Junior,’ a six-year-old of Lot 118 ‘A’ Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, died by drowning on Wednesday at Tiger Creek Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).
According to Police reports, the child was with his grandmother, who is a cook employed with Adrian John Mining Operation at Tiger Creek. It is alleged that she was in the kitchen preparing lunch for the workers while Travis was in the kitchen area.
After some time, she noticed he was missing and immediately made checks around the camp. When he could not be found, an alarm was raised. A search party then began combing the area and his slippers were seen floating in a reservoir pond some 30 feet away from the kitchen.
Joshua Grant, a pork knocker, jumped into the 10-foot-deep reservoir and eventually brought up the lifeless body of Travis, which was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body is presently lying at the Mahdia Hospital Mortuary (MHM) awaiting an autopsy.
Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 06, 2021Kaieture News – A fine all-round performance by Zandon Rose handed Jacklow Crazy XI 64-run victory over host Macaseema in the final of the Pomeroon Cricket Committee Under 15 T20 competition...
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Aug 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – The character, Pussy Galore in the James Bond movie, Goldfinger, was a fierce defender of her boss... more
Kaieteur News Election rigging constitutes treason. This is the firm opinion of Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa, a Zambian Professor... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Much has been written about a meeting, convoked by the present Chair of the Permanent... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]