RMA’s fully empowered to take charge of GFF Academy Training Centers

Historic day see equipment handed over…

Kaieteur News – On a historic day at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, the Federation’s first step to return to play plan was executed when the nine Regional Member Associations (RMA) were presented with equipment to execute the efficient running of the Academy Training Centers (ATC).

The ATC’s which was initially run by the GFF (launched in 2017) in the various RMA’s did not function the way the Federation had envisaged and this led to a revision of same by the national body in 2019 and a decision to empower its affiliates to execute and run these centers with the Federation maintaining a full supervisory role.

GFF President Wayne Forde, Technical Director Ian Greenwood and Youth Development Officer Brian Joseph all shared remarks at yesterday’s historic activity which saw many of the Coaches that would be leading the programme along with representatives of the RMA’s present.

While the impact of the TC’s would have been positive in terms of production of quality players, Forde also noted that in evaluating the ATC’s, some key challenges were identified.

“We did not see the level of involvement and engagement from our Associations and we felt that the programme was perceived by them as an exclusive GFF development programme and their input was not that necessary.”

This has led to a remodeling of the ATC programmne which has now been handed over to the RMA’s, each becoming the owner and full custodian of these ATC’s. The nine RMA’s are Rupununi, Upper Demerara, East Bank, Georgetown, East Demerara, Berbice, West Demerara, Essequibo and Bartica Football Associations.

Forde is optimistic that the members would take greater responsibility for running the ATC and to ensure that it is successful.

A competition component would be introduced which would see intra ATC rivalry at the various levels being introduced from U11, 13, 15, 17 and 20 for boys and girls.

“We believe that this competition would drive our members to crave the identity of having the best academy programme in the country. So we are all excited about these changes and we just hope that our partners who are our RMA’s will join us in bringing life t these plans.”

The GFF head shared that the ATCs’ are the bedrock of transforming Guyana’s football landscape in a positive way and that’s why the Federation would have invested heavily in this regard and they’ll continue in this vein.

“But we also know that the only way that this can work is of the Associations and the clubs within the Associations commit themselves to working within this comprehensive youth development structure that has been recognised by FIFA as one of best youth development programme and structure within our region.”

Touching on the issue of vaccination against the covid-19 pandemic, Forde shared that his executive has led the way in this regard and he is encouraging all in the football fraternity to take the jab. The encouragement drive in this regard he said would be intensified in eth coming weeks and months.

“As we set out to ensure that the entire football fraternity and all of its stakeholders are fully vaccinated. We have made it a requirement that those that are working within our ATC Programme, that they are vaccinated. While we are in no position to issue any mandate in that regard, we expect that our members would behave responsibly and that they would understand the importance of protecting the kids that would be under their care.”

Forde posited that it’s a very important step to ensure that on field action returns. TD Greenwood spoke to the youth development structure that the Federation has in place within the respective RMA’s.

Equipment distributed include one pair of regulation size goalposts, 50 balls, bibs, cones (small, High, superdome), adjustable training hurdles, magnetic erase tactical board, ball bags, medical kit, ball pump, ball needles, ball pressure gauge, equipment bag, stop watch, whistle and field marking tape.