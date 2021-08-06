One baby is abandoned every month at GPHC

– 33 patients left at the institution for the year so far

Kaieteur News – A total of 33 patients were abandoned at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with one infant being abandoned every month at the Maternity Department. This is according to Clayton Neuman, Head of the Social Work Department at the hospital.

In response to questions posed by Kaieteur News, Neuman disclosed that for this year so far, approximately 12 males and six females were abandoned in the male and female wards. He also stated that 15 patients were abandoned at the Hospital’s Dialysis Department.

According to him, two children per week are sent to the Child Care Protection Agency (CPA), while 15 adults were taken to the Palms Geriatric Home and Hugo Chavez Centre, for the year so far. Kaieteur News understands that despite the hospital contacting the relatives of the abandoned patients, none have since returned to the hospital.

Neuman added that the abandoned patients are being treated like any other patient at the hospital, with respect and are given meals and attention.

However, he noted that when relatives abandon patients at the hospital, the institution is being affected. Some ways he stated are: patient turnover with no bed, staff burnt-out and nursing staff having to deal with patient dynamics, like fights and arguments.

Neuman also stated, that the hospital plans on continue working to locate the relatives of abandoned patients or to find suitable, comfortable placements for them, to publicise patients that have no family contact and continue working with the Palms and other homes to take in patients.

Recently, Kaieteur News had reported on Mr. Ovid, an elderly man, who was abandoned at the Georgetown Hospital by his relatives. Mr. Ovid called ‘Joku’ of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, was admitted to the hospital on July 12, 2021, for an abscess. He was later discharged from the hospital but was stuck there since his family failed to return for him.

A woman visiting her father in the hospital had noticed Mr. Ovid and informed this publication. During an interview with Kaieteur News, Mr. Ovid had related fear of his children never returning for him and the possibility of the hospital putting him out on the street. He was, however, later admitted to the Palms, where persons who had read his story continue to visit him and donate personal care items.